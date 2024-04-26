Activists advocate for 35% tax increase on alcohol

Members of the Uganda Alcohol Policy Alliance have demanded additional taxes on alcoholic products as a method of combating excessive alcohol consumption in the country. During their meeting in Kampala on Friday, activists from the Uganda Alcohol Policy Alliance told members of Parliament that raising taxes on alcoholic products to 35 percent would force manufacturers to increase the prices of alcoholic beverages, subsequently deterring groups such as the youth from alcohol consumption.