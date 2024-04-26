Media fostering accountability and building an informed society | MORNING AT NTV

Journalism, with its evolving definitions shaped by scholars, practitioners, and the public, plays a crucial role in holding parliamentary activities accountable to citizens. As the cornerstone of pluralist democracy, it's essential to keep the public informed about parliamentary affairs. Amid recent media coverage focusing on parliamentary rationalization plans, questions arise about the prioritization of issues. This is an insightful discussion on the role of media in fostering an informed society with journalists Paul Busharizi and Agather Atuhaire.