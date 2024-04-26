Busoga subregion's tree planting campaign to combat deforestation

To restore forest cover in the Busoga Subregion, the National Forestry Authority, in collaboration with One Acre Fund, has embarked on a campaign to plant half a million trees across all districts. Busoga is one of the regions grappling with intermittent drought, attributed to the rampant destruction of green cover from deforestation, primarily due to extensive sugarcane cultivation and charcoal burning. The project, which began this week, has provided each farmer with 30 tree seedlings for planting. Approximately 650,000 Grevillea robusta tree seedlings have been distributed to 21,000 farmers.