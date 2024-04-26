The arts shaping a new socio-cultural landscape | MORNING AT NTV

In today's competitive job market, young people, especially those with limited education and challenging social backgrounds, face significant hurdles. Many are turning to the arts as a refuge, perceiving it as a pathway to opportunity. With high unemployment rates, a growing number of Ugandan youth are reliant on welfare. However, there's a promising trend of integrating culture into these challenging environments, offering a lifeline to the disadvantaged. We explored how careers in the arts are shaping a new socio-cultural landscape with creative artists Joan Namaggwa and Wamala Nyanzi