FUFA DRUM: All games to be played at FUFA technical centre Njeru

The FUFA drum returns for its third season but with a number of changes which include using one venue. Unlike the previous edition that has been played across the country in the eight regions of FUFA this time around, they will converge at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru for all their games. The competition committee has also considered a women's version of the Drum in the future.