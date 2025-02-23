Foreign players win international badminton challenge

America’s Ishika Jaiswal has beaten Neslihan Arin from Turkey to clinch the women’s title at the Uganda International Badminton Challenge, which has ended today at the indoor arena in Lugogo. The men’s singles event title was claimed by India’s Manraj Singh, who stopped Dicky Pangestu of Azerbaijan in the final. Ugandan players were all ousted from the competition in the round of 32. Through the event, players from different countries garner points that will help them make the cut for bigger competitions.