Bukoto Central Mp Ssebamala says he has no plan to quit DP

Bukoto Central MP Richard Ssebamala, who was blocked from contesting against DP president Norbert Mao during the party's delegates conference in Mbarara, has vowed not to quit the party. Ssebamala says he will stay faithful to the Democratic Party's ideals despite the political group's questionable internal democracy. He says he is now concentrating on building a coalition against Norbert Mao’s leadership and seek national leadership as his other comrades are pushing legal channels to challenge Mao and his team.