Football: Vipers beat UPDF by 1-0 in premier league

Vipers Sports Club secured a 1-0 win against UPDF FC in a game that climaxed match day nine of the Uganda Premier League played in Bombo. Livingstone Mulongo scored the lone goal for the Venoms in the second half, with the victory pushing the Vipers to the second position on the table with 20 points. It was also a second successive loss for UPDF who are still in the relegation zone with just 8 points.