FOOTBALL LEAGUE:KCCA & Vipers in a battle of giants tomorrow

Come Sunday all eyes will be at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende as Vipers Sports Club take on table leaders KCCA FC in the Uganda Premier League. Currently, KCCA FC boost a four-game winning streak while Vipers SC suffered a 2-0 defeat to URA at the start of this month. Now Morley Byekwaso says all his team is taking to St Mary’s is confidence and self-belief that they can get the three points.