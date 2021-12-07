FOOTBALL LEAGUE: BUL and Express FC triumph

BUL Football club claimed the bragging wrights in Tuesday’s Jinja derby encounter with a 5-0 victory over local rivals Busoga United. Ibrahim Nsimbe and Musa Esenu scored two goals each before Richard Wandyaka sealed the victory with ten minutes to end of the game. Elsewhere at Wankuluku stadium, defending champions Express FC took the lead through a weltaken Eric Kambale penalty shot before Godfrey Lwesibawa doubled the score to hand the Red eagle another sweet victory.