FINA PRESIDENT’S VISIT: Local swimming fraternity set to benefit

The president of the International Swimming Federation Captain Husain Al Musallam arrived in the country today. While in the country he will meet with the first lady who is the minister of education and sports as well as the State minister Hamson Obua. Musallam will meet with swimmers tomorrow. The FINA president says his biggest reason for coming is to help improve Uganda's swimming standard.