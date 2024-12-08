FENCING: Incumbent president, Kenneth Oringo retains position in polls

Incumbent president Kenneth Oringo and seven others including his vice presidents, general secretary, and assistant general secretary have returned for another four-year term at the helm of the Uganda Fencing Association polls. The result came about after an elective general assembly held at the Uganda Olympic Committee. National Council of Sports representative Ann Nankya who oversaw the election, instructed the leaders to spread the sport to all districts in the country, amend their constitution as well as organize more competitions, to maintain their certificate of recognition.