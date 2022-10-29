FAST5 NETBALL: She Cranes depart for New Zealand on Sunday

The Netball national team the She Cranes had their final training today ahead of their departure to New Zealand tomorrow for the 2022 edition of the Fast5 netball world netball series. Fast5 netball is an innovation of the regular netball version that features 5 players on the court instead of the usual 7. Now Uganda will participate in the fast5 NETBALL World Series for the first time by virtue of their number 6 international ranking. She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa says his prime intention of participating in the New Zeland held championship is for exposure ahead of next year’s Netball World cup.