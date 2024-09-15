Eight teams ready for finale of Ninth Chaapa league season

Eight teams are set to grace the grand finale of the ninth season of Chaapa League that will unfold at the NEC playground, Coffee grounds with a date packed full of excitement. Each team will include a female player, highlighting the league’s commitment to enhancing women’s involvement in sports. The league’s dedication to inclusivity is also evident in the participation of the Holistics, a ladies’ team from Maryhill High School. The Chaapa League is an annual football tournament for alumni of Mbarara High School that features over 30 teams competing for glory and camaraderie.