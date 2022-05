EAST AFRICAN NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: KCCA makes it to final after beating Uganda prisons

KCCA Netball club has edged Uganda Prisons by 44 to 43 goals to cruise to tomorrow’s final of the East African Netball Club Championships that are going on at the Kamwokya Sports Complex. The team yet to win a club trophy will face defending champions National Insurance Corporation tomorrow. The insurance side beat Tanzania’s Tamisemi 47 on 37 goals to make it to the final.