EAST AFRICA NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: NIC, Prisons set to face off on Thursday

Uganda’s National Insurance Corporation Netball team romped to a 69 - 25 goals victory against Tanzania’s JKT Mbweni in the ongoing East Africa netball clubs championship held at Kamwokya community centre in Kampala. The victory took the defending champions to six points on the log without a loss to equal their rivals Uganda prisons Netball club. The two sides will face off tomorrow in a Kampala derby whose winner will progress to the semi final as group A leaders.