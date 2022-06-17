CRICKET WORLD CUP CHALLENGE: Uganda loses opening match to Jersey

Uganda made a faltering start to the 2022 Uganda Cricket World Cup Challenge League B when they lost the opening game to Jersey by 63 runs. Uganda won the toss and chose to field first and Jersey, spurred by Nick Greenwood's 80 runs off of 93 balls set a target of 256 for the hosts to chase. When Uganda set to bat, they were bowled out in in a little over 45 overs. Attention to the hosts returns on Monday when the Cricket Cranes take on Hong Kong in Kyambogo.