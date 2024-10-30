Cricket Cranes set for decisive final test against Bahrain

The Cricket Cranes will play their third and final Test series match tomorrow against Bahrain in Jinja as both teams continue to prepare for the Cricket Challenge League B, which starts on the 4th of November. Uganda will be looking to wrap up the series with a second consecutive win, with the tie leveled at 1-1 after two games played. Uganda will host the Challenge League B as they aim to qualify for the 50 Over Cricket World Cup in 2027.