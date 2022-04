Cranes coach on selecting a new team

Having missed out on qualification for the AFCON 2022 tournament under Jonathan, Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevich is now tasked with building a competitive team. This as the country moves on from the generation that was brought to back AFCON appearances, the last of which was 2019 in Egypt. With the draws for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers set to be held on Tuesday, Uganda will know who they will face in a bid to get to Ivory Coast