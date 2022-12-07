CHEPTEGEI, KIPLIMO HEAD TO TORORO: World Cross-country places up for grabs

World 10,000m Champions Joshua Cheptegei and Commonwealth double Champion Jacob Kiplimo lead a host of stars as the national Cross-country championships take place in Tororo this weekend. Normally held in February, the event was moved to accommodate time and space on the Athletics calendar for next year's World Cross-country Championships scheduled to take place on 18th February. Uganda's representatives will be selected from Saturday's event.