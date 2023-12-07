CECAFA U18 BOYS TOURNAMENT: Uganda set to face off with Kenya in the final on Friday

The Uganda under-18 boys' team is poised to compete against Kenya tomorrow in the finals of the CECAFA Junior Championship at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, Kenya. Uganda secured a 1-0 victory against Rwanda to advance to the finals, while hosts Kenya eliminated Tanzania in a penalty shootout during the semi-finals. Coach Morley Byekwaso expresses optimism that his team can emerge victorious against the Kenyans for the title on Friday.