CECAFA SENIOR WOMENS CUP: Uganda drawn in group A with Rwanda, Burundi and Djibouti

Uganda has been drawn as the top seed in group A of the forthcoming CECAFA Women’s senior challenge cup due to take place at the FUFA Technical center in Njeru from the 22nd of this month. The draw conducted this morning on zoom, saw eight teams divided into two groups, A and B. The other members of group A include Rwanda, Burundi and Djibouti. Meanwhile, group B has Tanzania, Zanzibar, South Sudan and Ethiopia. Kenya were left out of the tournament because they are serving a FIFA ban due to government interference into the management of football in the country.