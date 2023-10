Bulemeezi County beats Gomba 1 - 0 in Masaza Cup final

In local football, Bulemeezi County takes the Masaza Cup title after beating Gomba County by 1-0 in the final played at Wankulukuku Stadium today. Johnson Senyonga scored the lone goal in the seventy-first minute of the game. Earlier, Mawokota whipped Buddu County by 3-0 in the third-place playoff.