The crisis facing Ugandan pensioners

Uganda’s retirement crisis is deepening, with over 80% of retirees depleting their lump sum benefits within five years many slipping into old-age poverty. However, hope is rising following President Museveni’s assent to the Public Service Pension Fund Act. The new law promises to provide public servants with a steady monthly income upon retirement. The key question now is whether this long-awaited reform will be enough to reverse years of financial insecurity faced by the country’s senior citizens.