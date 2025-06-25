NIRA: 3 million have been registered for national ID renewal

The National Identification and Registration Authority says that since the renewal of National IDs started, they have registered about three million people. NIRA is hopeful that by the end of the six months, they will have hit their target of 15 million Ugandans with national IDs registration and renewal. They were renewing the National ID of the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, who urged them to quicken the process of issuing the renewed IDS so that people can take an interest in participating in the process.