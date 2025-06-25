Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National President calls for return to indigenous practices to combat plastic pollution
  • 2 National Museveni’s advice to US, Iran-Israel aggressors
  • 3 National Agago teenager dies by suicide after family disapproves of new boyfriend
  • 4 National Kyagulanyi submits forms to contest for Uganda presidency on NUP ticket
  • 5 News Protests in Kenya leave dozens hospitalised, many with bullet wounds