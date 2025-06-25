ARTS TEACHERS STRIKE :Government warns of job losses amid funding constraints

The government has threatened arts teachers on strike with job loss if they do not return to the classroom to teach, citing a lack of funds to pay their salaries. State Minister for Public Service, Mary Grace Mugasa, stated that teachers will be considered for reinstatement in about two months as ministries begin preparing their budgets for the next fiscal year 2026/2027. All available funds are currently being directed towards the 2026 elections.