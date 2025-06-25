Cause of recent electricity inefficiencies explained

The Electricity Regulatory Authority says Uganda’s recent power distribution challenges stem from Umeme’s reduced investment toward the end of its concession. Local suppliers have also grown reluctant to work with the new distributor, UEDCL, over fears of delayed payments. This has disrupted the national grid, slowing Uganda’s push for universal electricity access by 2030. Despite a surplus of over 1,000 megawatts, only about 60% of the population is connected, largely due to poor distribution infrastructure.