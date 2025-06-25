NRM NOMINATIONS:Kadaga nominated, dismisses Among’s claims

The National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission has nominated Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga to vie for the flag of the Kamuli woman parliamentary seat in the party primaries. Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, says her major objective is to oversee the upgrade of Jinja Airfield into an international airport. She also scoffed at the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for claiming to have received the endorsement of the NRM leaders to oust her from the female position of the second National Vice Chairperson.