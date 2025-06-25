TV stations barred from live coverage of Kenya protests

The Kenyan government has ordered an end to live coverage of protests in the capital, Nairobi. The Communications Authority has gone ahead to switch off NTV Kenya's transmission signal. The move came after protesters resisted the police orders and poured onto the streets, despite moves to shut down the central business district. Most of those who resisted the police orders were met with teargas and baton-charging police. As of this reporting, there were at least 10 people hospitalised with gunshot injuries. Notably, today marked exactly one year since the deadly protests over tax hikes in Kenya last year.