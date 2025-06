Musenero: herbal diabetes remedy to undergo clinical trials

Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero, says that the locally developed herbal drug claimed to treat Type 2 diabetes is set to undergo clinical trials. The drug, by Ugandan herbalists, has already passed several preliminary studies and phases including animal studies. According to Dr Musenero, this is after a number of people claimed that the herbal remedy cured them of Type 2 diabetes.