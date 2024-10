Buddu beats Kyadondo by 2-1 in masaza cup semifinal

In local soccer, Buddu County whipped Kyaddondo County by 3-1 in the first leg of the Masaza Cup semifinals, played at Wankulukuku Stadium. Mike Walaga scored the first goal for Buddu before Michael Kayongo netted twice. Isaac Senyunja scored Kyadondo's lone goal. The two teams meet again in Masaka, next weekend to determine who advances to the finals of the Masaza Cup