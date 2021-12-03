BOXING SAGA: Boxing champions league in uncertainty

The Uganda professional boxing commission has petitioned government over the sanction of the Uganda boxing federation organised Champion league due to get underway tomorrow at Lugogo.The president Salim Uhuru says the organisation of the boxing champions league did not follow the right sanctioning procedures for professional boxing in Uganda. Uhuru is backed by the managers of professional boxing promotions companies in Uganda who have threatened to drag the organisers of the event to courts of law if it goes on as planned tomorrow.