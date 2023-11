Betpawa launches Futsal partnership with new brand identity, locker room bonus

Ahead of the new Futsal season, the betting company Betpawa has officially launched its partnership with Futsal, introducing a new brand identity for participants in this sport. The initiative aims to enhance the vision for the growth of Futsal in Uganda. Additionally, the partnership will feature the Bet Power Locker Room Bonus, a cash token awarded to players of the winning team who make the squad list per match.