BASKETBALL: Uganda’s u18 team flagged off to China for world tourney

After securing qualification for the FIBA U18 Afrobasket Championship, Uganda’s Junior Gazelles will be seeking another gold medal when the Schools Basketball World Championship tips off tomorrow in China. The team that is pooled in group C with Chinese Taipei, China, and France departed today and will begin their journey in the championship on Tuesday. Uganda will also be represented by Elite High School in the boys' category, who are pooled in group D alongside Serbia, Brazil, Mongolia, and Chile. Uganda hopes to secure other medals at the International Schools competitions having secured silver and bronze medals at the recently concluded Schools Football World Cup.