BASKETBALL LEAGUE : Top players awarded at end of league gala

Jonathan Ssenyonjo, Emmanuel Muwaya, and Abigail Nabasinga Mulungi are among the 20 players who managed to scoop medals at the Kampala Basketball Tournament that climaxed today at Kabira Country Club in Bukoto. Nabasinga now eyes playing in the National Basketball League for the UCU Lady Canons before crossing over to the WNBA, the major professional league for women.