Bainamani: Uganda Premier League poised for greater competition

The Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Premier League, Bernard Bainamani, has expressed optimism that the league will become even more competitive. The title has been decided on the last day for two consecutive seasons, and he is confident that the number of teams contending for the title will also increase. Bainamani also called on the government to extend tax waivers to sports and ensure that sports investors receive relief from the financial constraints in the sector.