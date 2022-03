ARUA HILL VS WAKISO GIANTS: Vipers SC vs bright stars FC

Two games will be played tomorrow at Kitende and Barifa stadium in Arua. At St Mary’s Stadium Kitende, hosts Vipers who are on a title chase with KCCA FC take on Bright Stars football club in a game the Kavumba outfits hope to win and brighten their chances of getting out of the relegation zone. On the other hand, Arua Hill FC take on Wakiso Giants at Barifa Stadium in a mid-table battle.