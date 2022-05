AFCON QUALIFIERS:Cranes captain Okwi joins team in Dubai

Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Okwi joined the camp today ahead of the team’s departure to Dubai where they will play two international build-up games before making the final journey to Algeria next week. Okwi who plays for Rwanda’s premier league side Kiyovu FC believes the Algeria game is a must-win for the cranes if they are to start the 2023 ancon qualifiers with a bang.