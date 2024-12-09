Abigail Nabasinga wins MVP at Henrison tournament

Abigail Mulungi Nabasinga emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the Henrison Basketball Academy End-of-Year Tournament, which was held at Kabira Country Club. The day-long event showcased a variety of action-packed activities, including shooting drills, dunking challenges, one-on-one match-ups, and five-a-side contests, all tailored to different age groups. The tournament was designed not only to foster athletic skills but also to instill discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition among the participating teams.