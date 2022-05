A RETURN TO FORM : Naome Nagadya excels after a long injury spell

One of the toughest Challenges for any footballer is to regain their best form after a long injury spell. Most times this marks the end of a career. Picking up title winning form after three years off football due to a knee injury is something She Corporate Captain Naome Nagadya never expected when she recovered ahead of the just concluded Fufa Women Super League (FWSL). We look at what she eventually achieved.