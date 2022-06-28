15s NATIONAL TEAM FLIES OUT TO FRANCE: Uganda plays Kenya on Saturday

The Rugby Cranes are off to the French City of Marseille where they will take part in the Africa Rugby Cup which is a pathway to the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Uganda will battle seven other teams including favourites Namibia who have played at the world cup since 1999 for the sole ticket reserved for Africa. Rugby Cranes will open their account with the first leg of the Elgon Derby which features Uganda and Kenya on Saturday and Fred Mudoola says he has his work cut out