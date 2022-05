Uganda Martyrs University beat Kampala University 2-0

Moses Kakooza and Sunny Kaija scored in the 27th and 88th minute respectively, to earn Uganda Martyrs University a 2-0 win over Kampala University in the Pepsi University Football League game played in Nkozi on Thursday. Victory for UMU ensured that they have avenged their 2-1 first leg loss away to Kampala University. It also means that all the 4 teams in Group E are tied on 6pts.