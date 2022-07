ROTARY 5-A-SIDE FOOTBALL: More than 15 rotary and 40 rotaract clubs to take part

More than 15 Rotary and 40 Rotaract clubs are set to take part in the 6th edition of the Dstv Rotary 5-a-side football tournament as it makes a return after two years of hiatus. The one-day tournament is aimed at fund-raising money for community service projects across the country with the major aim of giving back to the community in the sectors of education and health.