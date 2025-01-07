Lady Jaguars acquire two players from Lady Canons

After finishing third in the 2024 Women’s National Basketball League season, JT Lady Jaguars have made a bold statement of intent by acquiring two key players, Shakira Nanvubya and Aziidah Lubega from last season’s runners-up, UCU Lady Canons. This move demonstrates the Jaguars' determination to dethrone the reigning champions, JKL Lady Dolphins, and claim their first league title. The duo will not only bring their skill and experience to the team, but also reunite with familiar faces at JT, including former UCU teammates Sarah Ageno, Rhoda Nagitta, Maimuna Nabbosa, among others.