GADDAFI FC BECOMES MODERN: Club changes name, unveils former express coach

The Gaddafi Football Club have officially unveiled Wasswa Bbosa as their new head coach on a two-year deal. Gaddafi parted ways with Peter Onen before the end of the season and was replaced with Mubarak Wamboya on an interim basis. The former Express FC coach is banking on support from the club's hierarchy for him to succeed at the Jinja outfit. Bbosa will be assisted by George Lutalo and Hassan Zungu whereas Sam Kawalya will handle the goalkeepers