CAF SCHOOLS FOOTBALL: St Mary’s Kitende, Kawempe Muslim head to Zanzibar

Team Uganda, comprising of two schools St Mary's Kitende and Kawempe Muslim Secondary School, have been flagged off to Zanzibar for the CAF Pan African Schools Championship that starts on Sunday. Physical Education Commissioner, Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya, flagged off the contingent of 52 people including players and officials alike.