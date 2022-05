PROFITABLE INSURANCE: UAP old mutual insurance sees profits reach 26bn

UAP Old Mutual insurance company has seen its net profit nearly double from Shs 9.7billion in 2020 to Shs 17.2billion last year driven by the increase in gross written premiums, better claims, and expense management. Officials from the company said the insurer’s gross written premiums increased by 12% as compared to 2020, with a growth of 4% in general insurance and 20% in the medical business.