NUP Leader Kyagulanyi pays his last respects Jacob Oulanyah

National Unity Platform Leader Robert Kyagulanyi has paid his respects to the family of former speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah in Omoro. Before heading to Omoro, Kyagulanyi, who had spent the night in Gulu, attended Palm Sunday Mass at Holy Rosary Mass in Gulu. He then proceeded to Lalogi Sub-county where he paid tribute to the former speaker for his services to the country.