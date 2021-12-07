Youths use art to raise COVID-19 awareness

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, awareness and prevention messages have been disseminated via different platforms including television, radio, mobile phone and social media. Though all the initiatives are important, some Ugandans, particularly in informal settlements, have limited or no access to social and mainstream media. This is further exacerbated in informal settlements where many residents are not literate, which makes them particularly vulnerable in the event of a mass outbreak. However, a group of artists is looking to change this by using murals to send out messages on Covid-19 specifically targeting such groups.