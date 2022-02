WORLD EPILEPSY DAY: Shortage of drugs and awareness concern health experts

The shortage of medication for the treatment of epilepsy in Uganda is a cause of concern within the ministry of health and organizations that cater for patients with the disease. According to the Epilepsy Association of Uganda, many health centers around the country have run out of drugs for epilepsy patients who take them daily. If left unresolved, the lives of around 2.2m epilepsy patients are at risk.